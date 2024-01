India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day in 2024. Today was the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26. Indians are busy immersed in patriotic fervor and are celebrating their rich cultural heritage. Several celebrities from Bollywood and South have extended their wishes on the auspicious occasion. Amitabh Bachchan, Jr NTR, Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan and more celebs extended their wishes to their fans. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “New India, new confidence, new vision.. our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind…Jai Bharat ”. Mahesh Babu took to his X handle and wrote, “Saluting the spirit of unity, diversity, and resilience, on the occasion of India’s 75th #RepublicDay! ” Jr. NTR wrote, “Saluting our democracy and the glory of the Indian Constitution. Happy 75th Republic Day! ” Sonu Sood shared pictures as he visited army officers and wished, “Happy Republic Day ”. Amitabh Bachchan shared Republic Day wishes as he shared a clip that features him with some abled children.

Have a look at celebs' posts on Republic Day

New India, new confidence, new vision.. our time has come. Happy Republic Day.

Jai Hind…Jai Bharat ?? pic.twitter.com/tGYF7GVRGI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2024

Saluting the spirit of unity, diversity, and resilience, on the occasion of India's 75th #RepublicDay! ?? — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 26, 2024

Saluting our democracy and the glory of the Indian Constitution. Happy 75th Republic Day! ?? — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2024

Happy Republic Day ?? pic.twitter.com/pFrpMuirak — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 26, 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle as she shared a video of a waving tricolor and wrote, “Happy Republic Day, Jai Hind.” Kajol shared Republic Day wishes and wrote, “Honoring the spirit of freedom and democracy”. Suniel Shetty shared a picture of himself holding the Indian flag and wished his fans on Republic Day.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal also shared his wishes. "Standing tall with pride as we mark the grand occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. Today, let's cherish the legacy of our rich heritage, salute the sacrifices of our heroes, and look forward to a future where unity and progress reign supreme. Jai Hind (sic)", he wrote. Actress Revathy Asha shared the Preamble to the Constitution of India on Instagram and captioned, “It’s my right but moreover my responsibility - Jai Hind.”