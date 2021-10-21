After multiple bail pleas were rejected, Aryan Khan was up for another bail hearing yesterday, 20th October. To jog your memory, the Mumbai court had agreed upon hearing his next bail plea today after rejecting his application on 13th and 14th October, with additional Session Judge VV Patil declaring that he would pass his judgement on 20th October. However, the big decision went against him, with the NCB producing some crucial evidence – as they claimed in court, suggesting that Aryan Khan had constant chats over drugs with a new and upcoming actress in Bollywood. Also Read - Media goes berserk as Shah Rukh Khan reaches jail to meet Aryan Khan: Mobbed, mics shoved onto his face - view pics

Based on this, the Sessions court judge deemed it fit to further keep in judicial custody, citing that he has a history of drug issues and there could be no guarantee of him not going back to his old ways – this without the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) finding a grain of contraband on his person.

Needless to say, Aryan Khan's multiple bail rejections have left parents and at wit's end wondering what to do. Word is that they spent a sleepless night yesterday in Mannat – SRK's palatial home in Bandra, Mumbai – mulling over options with their senior legal team, combing over every recourse to ensure that now that the case will be heard in the Bombay High Court, no stone should be left unturned to secure their son's long, overdue bail this time. In a big blow to the family, the Bombay High Court hearing that was expected to take place today, has now been scheduled for October 26, Tuesday.

Reports suggest that King Khan is beyond anxious and quite broken over Aryan's ordeal and is desperate to try everything in the book to free his son. The two weren't able to even meet for a long time due to Arthur Road Jail's isolation protocols to ensure safety of the inmates from COVID-19, and has only just managed to land at the prison, where, insensitively, he was again hounded in a frenzy of paparazzi and TV channels. Here's pinning our hopes that the Baadshah of Bollywood and his Begum are quickly reunited with their Prince.