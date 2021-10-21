Restlessness in Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri pin all hopes on the Bombay High Court; spend a sleepless night discussing Aryan Khan’s case with senior legal experts

Aryan Khan's multiple bail rejections have left parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at wit's end wondering what to do. They're now combing over every recourse with their senior legal team to ensure that now that the case will be hear in the Bombay High Court, no stone should be left unturned to secure their son's long, overdue freedom.