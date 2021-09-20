REVEALED: Here's what Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's film is all about! Fans predict a Happy New Year kind of disaster

The untitled pan-India project of and Tamil filmmaker Atlee is in the news for quite some time now. A few weeks back we saw the film going on floor in Pune with SRK, Nayanthara and being part of the schedule. While fans are waiting for the official announcement of this biggie, as per the report by Lets OTT Global, the film will be a revenge action entertainer, where the star will assemble a team of women including Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others, who want to take the revenge for their past by robbing something precious, which is untouchable. Also Read - LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan’s pumped-up look from Atlee’s next will impress you – see pic

Well, don't you feel the plot is quite similar to Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year? That's what even the social media users felt as they already predicted to be a disaster. While one user wrote, "Similar to HAppy new year which was a flop and the streak continues..aur koi plots nai milthe kya..holymolly." another one commented, " series plus nani gangleader mix chesi, full on emotions, hypes tho leputhaademo atlee."

Well, we hope the prediction of social media users turns false and the film turns out to be a money-spinner. There are rumours that AR Rahman will be composing the music of this movie. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman have worked together in films like Dil Se and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with the shooting Pathan. The spy-thriller also features (playing the lead antagonist) and (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Bang Bang, , helmer and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the film is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.