Revealed: The real reason behind Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's much-hyped dinner date

A few days ago, and had created a frenzy on social media after pictures of their alleged dinner date had surfaced online. The two were spotted walking hand-in-hand as they left the restaurant. Soon, people started talking about the masked mystery woman in Hrithik's life and were quick to find her identity. It then led to rumours that Hrithik has finally moved on in life after his divorce with Sussanne Khan in 2014. While many reports claimed that the two actors were dating and even holidayed together in Goa, the real reason behind their much-hyped dinner date seems quite different.

India Today has quoted a source in their report saying that 'Hrithik and Saba met each other through a common friend, who is into Indie music. After their first meeting, Hrithik and Saba stayed in touch and met recently for dinner. The duo discussed their work over dinner.' Both Hrithik and Saba are yet to make an official statement about their dating rumours.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Vikram Vedha. The film stars Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with in a crucial role. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well.

A cult film in its own right Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir action crime thriller film. Based on the Indian meta-folktale Vikram aur Betaal, the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and . Hrithik also has Fighter with .

Meanwhile, Saba was last seen in the Netflix series Feels Like Ishq. She made her debut in 2008 with and later went on to be known for playing lead in (2011). She will be next seen in a web series called Rocket Boys.