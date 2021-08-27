Post the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, 's career graph has only witnessed an upward trend. He has become one of the most bankable actors with films like Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi and others turning out to be box office hits. However, recently, there was quite a hullabaloo over Kartik getting ousted from 's film . Despite all the negativity, one can say that he is still an enthusiastic lad with high spirits. He is focusing on his career and not paying much heed to all the negative coverage. Also Read - It's interesting! Here's why Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film was named Satyanarayan Ki Katha

In fact, it can be noted that Kartik Aaryan has his hands full with interesting films and is juggling between them all. He has 2, Freddy and Dhamaka in the pipeline. The actor also has many advertisements in his name. And we have also learnt that Kartik is having many meeting with directors discussing the possible future projects. Of late, there has been a lot of speculation over Kartik's meeting with SLB. It is said that , one of the most acclaimed filmmaker, has turned a mentor to him.

A source exclusively revealed to us, "Bhansali has been one of his favourites and he is eagerly looking to work with him. They have been in discussion and their regular meetings have been helping Kartik professionally since the filmmaker has become a mentor." It seems these meeting are turning very fruitful for Kartik as the is only growing as an actor with the tips and advices he is receiving. There have also been several rumours of the actor being a part of SLB's upcoming projects.

It is being reported that Kartik Aaryan may be a part of SLB's recently announced project Heeramandi which is going to be a web series. However, there is no confirmation on that yet.

It was also rumoured that Kartik is a part of SLB's Baiju Bawra but many reports have it that it is Ranveer who has been finalised for this film. Well, but with so many meetings with SLB, we can only expect a collaboration announcement soon. We have our fingers crossed.