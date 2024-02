On the special occasion of two years anniversary of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Bhansali Productions took to social media to immerse fans in a nostalgic journey, revisiting impactful dialogues, behind-the-scenes moments, and snippets that encapsulated the essence of this cinematic masterpiece. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Is Sagar Parekh returning as Samar in the Rupali Ganguly show? The actor spills the beans

What sets 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' apart from Alia Bhatt's stupendous performance is not only its box office success but its groundbreaking role as the first female-led film under Bhansali's illustrious banner. The film showcased her in the lead role showcasing the journey of Gangubai, a woman who defied all odds to become a formidable force in the underworld.



Released amidst the challenging backdrop of a global lockdown, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' faced unique hurdles. Yet, against all odds, the film not only resonated with audiences but also emerged as a blockbuster. Bhansali's distinctive touch and storytelling prowess played a pivotal role in the film's success, despite a 50 percent occupancy in cinema halls.

From impactful dialogues that echoed with audiences to behind-the-scenes glimpses capturing Bhansali and his team's meticulous craftsmanship, the social media celebration serves as a fitting tribute to the timeless allure of this masterpiece from SLB.

Much to the delight of SLB, theaster storyteller is set to make his mark in the OTT space with his next, 'Heeramandi,' a highly anticipated female-led web show. Much like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' 'Heeramandi' is anticipated to be a visual spectacle, bringing forth the director's signature style to the digital platform, promising yet another impressive storytelling journey.