Rhea Chakraborty Birthday Special: 5 throwback videos of the Chehre actress from her VJ-ing days

Rhea Chakraborty turns a year older today. The past year has been a tragic and tumultuous one for the Chehre actress. Rhea Chakraborty faced intense media scrutiny and public hounding after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The witch-hunt was one of the worst in India's history. Rhea Chakraborty who comes from an ARMY background was clear about chasing employment opportunities in showbiz from an early age. This is why her dad left his job in the military and took up work as a hospital head in Mumbai. Rhea Chakraborty was with MTV for quite some time. Her career started there. In fact, she was a VJ for some years too. Here is a look at some of her throwback videos from her younger days...

In the above video, we can see Rhea Chakraborty in the olive green top and skirt. This was her first major show, and she came as the runners-up.

This was one of the early assignments of Rhea Chakraborty's career. We can Bani J and she doing a promotional activity for a leading bag brand.

Ayushmann Khurrana and she looked so cute here. They also did one song together later in life. He has quietly supported the actress in this turmoil that has happened in his life.

Rhea Chakraborty knew Sushant Singh Rajput from the time the two were associated with Yash Raj films. They were friends, and he was even seen at her birthday bash in 2016. But they began dating only in 2019 after meeting at the bash of a common friend. Sushant Singh Rajput who was allegedly in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan had broken up some time back. The couple started dating from April 2019. In May, things started going downhill after the late star's sister allegedly molested Rhea Chakraborty. This came to the fore only when the investigations began. She said that he fell sick mentally after their trip to Europe in October.