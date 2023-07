In what comes as a sign of relief to Rhea Chakraborty, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has decided not to challenge the bail, granted to the actress by the Bombay High Court. Rhea got embroiled in a massive controversy, following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. She was arrested by the police in lieu of a drug case, registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Later on, she was released on bail. Now, after the final verdict of the NCB, Rhea has expressed her ‘gratitude’ for the decision, through a cryptic Instagram post. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty leaves Roadies co-judges in tears as she opens up for the FIRST time on facing abuse, online shaming post Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post

Dropping a short video to her Instagram stories, Rhea Chakraborty wrote “Gratitude” adding a prayer sign emoji. Donning a grey tee, with her tresses left open, the Jalebi actress sported a content smile, seemingly happy with the NCB’s decision of not challenging her bail. The video concluded with Rhea winking at the camera. Although she ditched posting any fancy thank-you notes or penning a long write-up about the issue, it was evident that Rhea was pointing at the new decision of the NCB, which left her all smiles. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput; shares pictures of their first trip to Kedarnath

Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen romantic video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his 3rd death anniversary; says ' Wish you were here'

Rhea Chakraborty's drug case

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and others included were charged with orchestrating drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away inexplicably on June 14, 2020. Following the incident, Rhea was put behind bars on September 8, 2021. However, on October 4, 2021, the Bombay High Court issued an order granting bail to the actress. The order ruled out the possibility of Rhea’s involvement in illegal drug trafficking just because she provided money to purchase narcotic drugs.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

As per the latest decision, SV Raju, the Additional Solicitor General approached the Bombay High Court, appealing to Justices MM Sundresh and AS Bopanna, “We are not challenging the grant of bail, but on the interpretation of Section 27A, please keep it open for consideration. Let the order not be a precedent also.”

Rhea and Sushant Singh Rajput dated for a brief period between 2019 and 2020.