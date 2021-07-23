Rhea Chakraborty eyeing a career in Hollywood? Read on to know the inside dope

Rhea Chakraborty is slowly trying to recover from a traumatic 2020. The actress was subjected to a terrible media trial after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Of late, she has slowly made a return to social media. Now, news has come that the actress might think of moving to the West. It seems she is getting offers to be part of foreign projects. As per a report in The Times Of India, agencies have lined-up to sign the actress, and represent her for projects abroad. An industry source told the newspaper, "Three of the top international casting companies are in conversation with Rhea currently. She hasn’t made up her mind as to which one of those she will finalise, but she has kept her options open as of now." Also Read - Trending Television news today: Amitabh Bachchan's new promo of KBC, TKSS' Sumona Chakravarti's cryptic post, Shilpa Shetty skips Super Dancer Chapter 4 shoot and more

Her film Chehre has been delayed due to the pandemic. The makers are waiting for the theatres to open to release it. The trailer got a thunderous response due to the presence of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Anand Pandit told BollywoodLife, "The trailer got a great response from the audience. We were disheartened when we could not release the film due to the second wave. It is a theatrical release that we are looking at. It is a movie for the big screen. Also, we need to support cinema hall owners and distributors. They keep the industry going and garner employment. Hopefully, we will release it in the second half of the year."

Now, there has been a huge amount of curiosity around Rhea Chakraborty after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The foreign media also followed the media coverage of the actress very closely. There are rumours that she might do Bigg Boss 15 as well. Rhea Chakraborty has a film with Kalyan Dhev Super Macchi too. The actress is slowly trying to pick up the pieces.