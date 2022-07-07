Rhea Chakraborty gets attacked by trollers as she's spotted outside the gym, 'Ab kiska paisa lootne jaa rahi hai'

Sorry, Rhea Chakraborty, we live in a world where anything and everything is blamed on a woman! And you are doing a commendable job of fighting back. However, the trollers won't make it easy for you. The Chehre actress was spotted outside her gym trying to lead her life normally after losing the love of her life Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was spotted outside the gym and she even happily met and greeted the paparazzi who were their t get her covered on their cameras. While the trollers weren't very happy to see her and they attacked her with nasty comments. Many called her gold bigger, murder and more. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Kangana Ranaut wishes 'good luck' to Karan Johar; calls her KWK episode a surgical strike, says 'Ghar mein ghus ke mara tha...'

After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea was alleged by his family of murdering him and procuring drugs for him by her brother Show Chakraborty. The girl was even jailed for the same, and even now she is out on bail. While Rhea kept her mum throughout these two years and spoke bout the constant allegations against her by Sushant's fans, family and more.

Rhea spoke about witch hunting during Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation

She had said to India Today, " It is a witch hunt. You are a girl and he was a bigger star so it means that you manipulated him. Kisi ne to mujhe Vish Kanya bhi bulaya hai, kissing kaha main black magic karti hoon (someone calls me a poison girl, someone said I do black magic). Why? Just because I had a partner who had some problem and I sought medical help for him?... I am just a girl who loved a boy. That is the truth. I am broken but I will fight on. Despite all this, I cannot ever regret loving him".

Rhea often leaves Sushant's fans teary-eyed by sharing unseen pictures with him on his birthdays and death anniversary. The girl deserves to live her life normally.