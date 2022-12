Say what? Rhea Chakraborty has found love again and it's Bunty Sajdeh. The actress came into the limelight after the death of Bollywood actor and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea faced a lot of criticism as the late actor's family blamed her for his death. It was reported that Sushant committed suicide while it is claimed by his family that he was murdered and they filed a complaint against Rhea and alleged that she is a murderer. Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur birthday: Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday, a look at alleged linkups of the Malang actor [Watch Video]

As per reports in Hindustan Times, a close source to the publication reveals, that Bunty has become a huge support system in Rhea's life and their friends are happy to see them together and happy. Bunty has been her rock in her tough times and was there for her when there were nasty allegations made against her after Sushant Singh Rajput's death". The source further adds that Rhea and Bunty are very much together and right now they are not willing to bring it in open due to obvious reasons. Bunty was also called for questioning during Rhea's trial in a drug case involving Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty was last month seen partying with Bunty Sajdeh at his home for his birthday party and the pictures shared by Seema Sajdeh on her Instagram profile went viral online and she faced a lot of criticism for the same. While at that time nobody knw of Rhea allegedly being in relationship with Bunty, but it was her pictures with that grabbed a lot of attention and she was slammed for partying with the filmmaker who was also blamed for killing the actor by Bollywood actress.