Rhea Chakraborty faced a lot of abuse and slut shaming after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death when the late actor’s family alleged of she being the accused of their son’s death. The entire world of Rhea turned upside down after Sushant’s family alleged that she killed their son. The girl was abused, shamed, and more than one can imagine, but look at her today; she has come a long way and is working hard to overcome the hardships that she faced. Rhea couldn’t even cry in peace after losing the love of her life. Right now, the girl Is back in the game and is back at MTV Roadies, where she started her career.

Watch the video of Rhea Chakraborty breaking down while she speaks about facing online abuse and slut shaming after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom she was in a relationship with.

In the latest episode of MTV Roadies, Rhea opens up about online abuse and slut shaming for the first time ever when a female contestant speaks about facing abuse due to her dark colour. Rhea consoles her and tells her that she too has gone through this phase, and people have called her all the names, but she never stopped her from moving ahead because she heard the inner voice of her that tells her who she is. Rhea's openness left her co-judges, including Sonu Sood, teary-eyed.

The day Rhea announced she was making a comeback with MTV Roadies and called herself unstoppable, she was indirectly slut shamed by Sushant's sister Priyanka, and later she took a U-turn, claiming that she didn't abuse Rhea, and after that, she deleted her post. Sushant was found dead in his apartment in 2020, and the probe into his mysterious death is still going on while his family, friends, and fans are waiting for his justice.