Dating rumours and speculations spread online like wildfire. And if you are from the entertainment business, it gets everyone talking in no time. Such is the case with Rhea Chakraborty who has yet again grabbed attention for dating rumours. The Chehre actress has been linked to Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh's businessman brother for some time now. However, now, the latest gossip that is going viral online is that Rhea is not dating Bunty but has found love in Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath. Also Read - Before Prakash Raj over Chandrayaan 3, netizens demanded arrest of THESE celebs

Rhea Chakraborty moves on from Bunty Sajdeh; finds love in Nikhil Kamath?

As per a Reddit post, Rhea Chakraborty is dating Nikhil Kamath. The user put a hashtag true story in the post. Late last year, Rhea Chakraborty grabbed headlines for dating Bunty Sajdeh. It was said that Bunty has been by her side during her media trial after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death in 2020. Entertainment news reports claimed that Rhea and Bunty have known each other for a long time. Rhea also worked with his talent management firms. However, they both chose to keep their relationship private. And now, as per the Reddit post, it seems the Roadies actress is not dating Bunty but Nikhil. Interestingly, Nikhil was rumoured to be dating Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt to Shah Rukh Khan: Superstars who have overcome huge tragedies in their personal life

Check out the post and the screenshot of the same below:

Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post after NCB decides not to challenge her bail in drug case

Trending Now

Manushi Chhillar and Nikhil Kamath dating rumours

Last year, a news report claimed that Manushi and Nikhil had been seeing each other since 2021. However, the two of them wanted to keep their affair private. Manushi Chhillar and Nikhil also went on trips together. It was said that Manushi did not wish to discuss her personal life and felt it could take the focus away from her career. She just entered Bollywood with Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj. Their families and friends have been in the know but kept it private.

Watch this video about Rhea Chakraborty here:

Coming back to Rhea Chakraborty's link-up with Bunty, the actress was once spotted leaving Bunty's residence. An entertainment portal shared the video which went viral in no time. Rhea was trolled by the netizens and once again, they character assassinated her, calling her disgusting and shameless. Rhea had seemingly reacted to the same by putting a post about her toxic trait. Whether Rhea is dating Nikhil, remains a speculation for now unless both the parties involved confirm the rumours. On the other hand, Bunty was previously linked to actress Sonakshi Sinha.