Rhea Chakraborty is not a free person yet. Ever since the death of her then boyfriend and Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, she has been termed a culprit by his family. Rhea who is right now out on bail from the jail where she was sentenced to prison for 28 days, seeked suspension on the Lookout circular and pleaded to the Bombay High Court. But the actress failed to get relief. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty slays in a black plunging neckline top paired with a neon pant; fans are in love with her chic avatar [View Pics]

Rhea's lawyers Abhinav Chandrachud, and Prasanna told the Bombay High Court that the CBI had registered a FIR against the Jalebi actress, but they never summoned her, and nothing has happened in the case for the last few years. And they sought suspension on the lookout circular as she cannot travel abroad. And right now, Rhea wants to travel to Dubai for professional commitments.

Meanwhile, advocate Sreeram Shirsat, who appeared on behalf of the CBI, said that the FIR was filed in Patna and the case was being investigated by the CBI in Delhi, which is outside the court's jurisdiction. And the next hearing is now on Wednesday, December 20. Now Rhea is only hoping to get a suspension on the lookout circular in the next hearing so that she can travel abroad for work. And once again, the plea gets rejected, which means she cannot be allowed to travel and remain in the city.

Rhea had once said that she was living in hell when the actress spoke about her experience in jail for 28 days. "So, you are basically removed from society and put as a number in prison because you are deemed unfit for society. So there itself, this personality or these things you’ve created about yourself are completely broken". Rhea has been lauded for her fighting spirit by many. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in 2020, and his death news left the world shattered.