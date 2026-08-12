Rhea Chakraborty REVEALS how much she earned at the age of 17; amount will SHOCK you

Rhea Chakraborty recalls earning Rs 3 lakh as an MTV VJ at just 17-18 and reveals how she spent her salary while discussing her early career with Tanmay Bhat.

Rhea Chakraborty, an actor, has come a long way since she started her career as an MTV VJ as a youngster. Rhea started as a video jockey and interviewed various celebrities before becoming an actress and founding her apparel line, Chapter 2, in 2024. In a recent YouTube discussion with Tanmay Bhat, the actor stated that she was making Rs 3 lakh as an MTV VJ by the age of 17 or 18.

Rhea interviewed Salman first as a VJ?

When asked who the first superstar she met was, Rhea said it was Salman Khan. Recalling her interview with him, she remarked, "I was a VJ on MTV. Everyone allowed me to do his interview and I didn’t know why they were being so nice but it was because everyone was scared. There was a time when only good-looking people were allowed to speak.”

How much did Rhea earn as MTV VJ?

She went on to tell how much she made as a VJ. “At that time, a VJ used to get good money. I think Rs 3 lakh was my last salary. But I was also just 17-18 years old, so I really thought I was damn rich. Spent this money on fixing my face,” she said.

About Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty started her career as a VJ before making her acting debut with the Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega in 2012. She entered Bollywood a year later with Mere Dad Ki Maruti and went on to appear in films including Sonali Cable, Dobaaraa: See Your Evil, Jalebi and Bank Chor.

Her personal life, however, soon became the focus of intense media attention. Her relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput came under scrutiny following his death in June 2020. Rhea faced allegations in connection with the case and was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau as part of a drugs-related investigation. She was later granted bail.

The case took a significant turn in 2025 when the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a closure report, stating that it found no evidence to suggest that Sushant was murdered or that Rhea and others had abetted his suicide. A Mumbai court subsequently accepted the CBI’s closure report.

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