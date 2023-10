Rhea Chakraborty has finally spoken about her boyfriend and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death after three long years. She has revealed about the hatred that she faces even today. The actress was even asked about her time in jail after it was alleged that she procured drugs for Sushant along with her brother Showik Chakraborty. During a conclave, Rhea was asked if she supplied drugs to Sushant, to which the actress irritatingly replied, “I am done with this topic. I don’t want to talk about drugs; I don’t want to talk about NCB. I don’t want to talk about CBI.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty talks about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says mental health is misunderstood in India

Rhea Chakraborty says people wanted her to die too after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput as they felt she doesn't deserve to live

The way #RheaChakraborty spoke with clarity and confidence at the #ConclaveMumbai23 and the standing ovation she received from the audience ??

Have so much to say and share. She's one heck of a strong woman and I'm so happy she didn't let the adversities affect her!! ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/prCGkFk11Q — Abhay (@Ab_hai24) October 5, 2023

In the same interaction, Rhea was courageous enough to speak about how people look at her with pitiful eyes. She knows that they wonder why is she still alive. She also said that there are other people in support of her who feel she should move on. "When I have conversations with people, I can hear the thoughts in their minds. Sometimes they are looking at me and thinking she doesn't seem like a criminal. I can feel that though, but does it matter to me? Absolutely not." Rhea Chakraborty even mentioned that she can never get closure over Sushant Singh Rajput, as he is her personal loss, but she is definitely trying to move on and has a changed perspective on life today.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died of suicide and was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Sushant's family held Rhea accountable for his death, blamed her, and even registered a case against her. It's been three years since the actor's death, and the void of his loss will remain forever.