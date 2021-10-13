Rhea Chakraborty shares a cryptic post on the day of Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing

Actress took to her Instagram handle to share a cryptic post. Her post reads, 'Grow through what you go through.' The petite actress often shares motivational quotes and posts on her social media, but today amid 's son 's bail hearing, Rhea shared a mysterious post. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Bollywood star kids queuing up to leave India after the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son – here's what we know

Also Read - Aryan Khan is not eating, drinking enough to avoid using jail toilet; everyone worried about his health

Did you know, Rhea was mentioned during Aryan Khan’s bail hearing earlier? Yes, you read that right. Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan was arrested by NCB officials on October 2 in the drug case. Aryan was then sent to NCB custody till October 7. According to the reports, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh appeared for the NCB and sought further custody. A report in a Bar and Bench stated that Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh brought up charges put on Rhea Chakraborty to state how the charges were 'non-bailable.' Also Read - Aryan Khan being targetted because of his father Shah Rukh Khan? Check Shatrughan Sinha's shocking statement

Apart from Aryan, the NCB officials also arrested Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs from a cruise.

Post Aryan's arrest in the drug case his parents Shah Rukh and Gauri are trying their level best to get him out of the jail. Shah Rukh and Gauri's friends were seen visiting them at . Celebs including , Alvira Khan, Maheep Kapoor, , and others visited the Khan family and supported them during their difficult times.