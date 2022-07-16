After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Rhea Chakraborty has been in the news for a lot of wrong reasons. In 2020, she was arrested by NCB for drug possession and consumption and was granted bail after around a month. Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Priyanka Singh, gave an interview, and she had a few allegations against Rhea. She stated that since Rhea came into Sushant’s life, she felt something was wrong. Priyanka also stated that Rhea also created issues between her and Sushant just a few days after getting into a relationship with the actor. Also Read - Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: When the Tiger 3 actress made the whole of Bollywood cry with her emotional speech [Watch Video]

Recently, Rhea shared a cryptic post after being accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's sister. The actress shared, "Rise above the noise, Rise above the ego, Rise so far above that they can only point fingers at you. Because you are where they could never be. You are at peace. You fly with love. You feel compassion even when they give you no reason to. Let them wonder...You are enough. You are complete. You are lovely the way you are. Don't let them tell you otherwise."

Rhea and Sushant had never spoken openly about their relationship, but the actress' social media posts proved that they were dating each other. On Sushant's second death anniversary, Rhea had posted on social media, "Miss you every day …"

Talking about 's movies, the actress was last seen in the 2021 release Chehre which starred and in the lead role. Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film didn’t make a mark at the box office but Rhea’s performance in the film was appreciated. The actress currently has no films lined up, however, she gets spotted by the paparazzi quite often. Let's see when Rhea will make her big screen comeback.