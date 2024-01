Rhea Chakraborty who spent almost a month in jail after the NCB filed charges against her in the Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case recently opened up on her ordeal. When she was imprisoned, many felt the decision was too harsh given the quantity mentioned in the chargesheet. Rhea Chakraborty in a conversation with Chetan Bhagat on his show, Deeptalk revealed everything about the struggles she faced in jail. Rhea Chakraborty spoke about how she survived the phase seeing the condition of fellow inmates around her. The actress was initially kept in a solitary cell for 14 days due to the COVID rules. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Rhea Chakraborty gets shocked as paparazzi confuses her brother for her BF [Watch]

Rhea Chakraborty on what kept her strong through the ordeal

The actress said she was so hungry and tired that she ate whatever she was given on day one. It seems she had roti and capsicum, which was just a vegetable cooked in water. Rhea Chakraborty said she felt grateful as she realized that many did not have any backing from family. Some did not even have Rs 5,000 or 10,000 to bail them out. She said she was lucky for her friends and family. She told Chetan Bhagat that she told herself that she would get justice, and eventually bail. Rhea Chakraborty told the interviewer that she knew she did nothing wrong. She found the stories of her fellow inmates inspiring and decided not to sulk or get depressed. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty not yet relieved by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Here's what it means for the actress

Rhea Chakraborty reveals that physical pain faded in front of mental trauma

She revealed that toilet facilities in jails were deplorable, and one of the hardest parts of survival. Rhea Chakraborty was quoted as saying, "Mental trauma is so much harder that the physical trauma starts paling in front of it. You think ‘Ganda bathroom toh manage kar lungi’." It seems the jail had a canteen and inmates could get money order from their homes. It seems she got Rs 5,000 from home. Rhea Chakraborty said the system in the prison resembled the one set by the Britishers in terms of food and bedtime.

It seems breakfast is served at 6am and dinner at 2pm. Prisoners are let out of their cells from 6 am and can stay outside till 5 pm. Most jail inmates would eat at 7 or 8 pm. But she changed her sleep cycle to make sure she ate dinner in the afternoon. She told Chetan Bhagat that she knew she could not eat that food when it turned cold so she made sure she tuned her body. The actress was arrested by the NCB for consumption and purchase of marijuana. Rhea Chakraborty admitted that late Sushant Singh Rajput and she occasionally indulged in marijuana. She also revealed that he was allegedly addicted to it after the shoot of Kedarnath.