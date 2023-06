We lost the most shining star of Bollywood today, and it's been three years that he is gone. Sushant Singh Rajput is dearly missed every day, and his death was a shocker and an eye-opener to many. Today is the late actor’s third death anniversary. Rhea Chakraborty, who was his ladylove, expressed the void that he left in her life after his death. She took to her Instagram and shared an unseen romantic video with him with a song. "I wish you were here’. And along with her, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans wished the same. He is gone but is still alive in family, friends, and fans hearts.

Watch the adorable video of Sushant Singh Rajput along with Rhea Chakraborty that was shared by her as she remembers him on his third death anniversary.

View this post on Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to her Instagram and remembered her brother and mentioned how his physical body is gone but he is alive among them and he is always around. Shweta shared the old chats of hers with Sushant about him reading some books and even suggesting she do the same. Shweta mentioned how much she missed him and his intelligence around.

The Dil Bechara actor's sister also shared a picture of him along with her kids and penned a heartfelt note for him: "Love you, Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now. You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few nooks recommended by him. Let's live with him by being him. #SushantlsAlive".

View this post on Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by committing suicide at the age of 35. He was found dead at his Bandra apartment, and his fans are still in disbelief that he is no more. Like Sushant's sister mentioned, he is alive. Let's celebrate the actor every day.