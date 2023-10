Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently being seen on the reality show MTV Roadies, recently spoke about the importance of mental health in India. In a recent interview, the actor said that people in India do not understand how someone who is rich and famous can also go through bouts of depression and anxiety. Speaking on ex-boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Rhea said that people can't come to terms with a celebrity could be mentally affected or depressed. Also Read - Manushi Chillar breaks up with businessman beau Nikhil Kamath? Here's the truth

Rhea Chakraborty speaks about mental health in India

Rhea, who was recently present at the Mumbai Conclave 2023 held by India Today, spoke about the growing importance of speaking about mental health. During her conversation, Rhea said that the truth is that mental health is not understood in India at all and people take strides in being happy. The actor added that young people are now openly talking about it and the country is indeed moving forward, but said that people still do not understand how someone who is famous can have mental health conditions. "They are like, 'he has fame, he has success. Why is he depressed?'" the actor said during the conversation.

Speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea said that people work and struggle their entire lives to get rich and famous, and thus when someone has both, people feel that if someone like that can have depression then what are we doing with our lives. The actor said that it does not sit well with people. Rhea added that mental health is misunderstood in India because of which people can not comprehend how someone who is rich and famous could be mentally affected or depressed.

About Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

One of the most popular Bollywood actors of his generation, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in June 2020. The case was handed over from Mumbai Police to CBI soon after and an investigation is still in progress.