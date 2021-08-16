Rhea Kapoor gets emotional as she shares first pic with husband Karan Boolani after marriage – see post

’s younger sister got married to her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani. The wedding took place at her father ’s bungalow in Juhu and was attended by close friends and family members. Now, Rhea has shared her first pic with Karan after marriage. Also Read - 'Sonam Kapoor is definitely pregnant' claim fans as her pics and videos from sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding emerge

Her caption read, “12 years later, I shouldn't have been nervous or overwhelmed because you're my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn't know how humbling the experience would be. I'll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn't know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life." Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani break stereotype with their simple yet elegant wedding – watch video

For those of you who don’t know, Rhea is a film producer and also a stylist. She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. Karan worked as an assistant director with Rhea Kapoor for the 2010 film, Aisha. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a shimmering lehenga as she decks up for cousin Rhea Kapoor's wedding with Karan Boolani — view pics

Their wedding was attended by , Sonam Kapoor, Anshula, Khushi, Boney, Sanjay, Maheep, Masaba Gupta amongst other close friends and family members.