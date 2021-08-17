After a very low-key wedding on August 14, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani threw a wedding bash for their close friends. It was held at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow. The couple knew one another from 2010 when they worked together on Aisha. It was her first movie as a producer while he was the AD. Rhea Kapoor wore a white dress for her wedding bash. Farah Khan who was one of the guests has shared a video where we can see father and daughter dancing on the song, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. It is a song from Khoobsurat which is again produced by Rhea Kapoor. Check out the video... Also Read - Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding: Bride squad Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor makes a regal entry — watch video

We can see that Farah Khan had a good time with the guests at the bash. Rhea Kapoor also dropped some new pics from the wedding. Also Read - Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding: Here's what you need to know about Sonam Kapoor's brother-in-law

The bride wore a chanderi saree made by Anamika Khanna while her jewels were designed by her mom, Sunita Kapoor. The highlight was the veil made of pearls by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. It was a stunning piece. Anil Kapoor took to social media to write about how he feels his family is now complete like a blockbuster movie with three sons and two daughters. Also Read - From Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Sonam Kapoor: 12 Bollywood actresses who got married to successful, famous and super-rich husbands

This is one of the big weddings of Bollywood this year. But it was a very low-key affair just as Rhea Kapoor wanted it to be. Congratulations have come pouring in for the two from the fraternity.