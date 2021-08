Anil Kapoor's bungalow is being decked for the intimate wedding function of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani. The nuptials will happen later in the day. The paps have spotted flower bouquets being delivered at the residence of the actor. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have been in a relationship for 13 long years. He is very close to the Kapoor family and Anil Kapoor adores him a lot. The news of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani getting married today started doing the rounds since yesterday. It will be a very small function with only a few members in attendance. Sonam Kapoor flew down from London some days back for the wedding. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor to marry her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in a hush-hush ceremony today – deets inside

It seems the flowers came from Shah Rukh Khan's residence as we can faintly hear someone saying Shah Rukh Sir. It is not wedding season but apparently this date is a very auspicious one for weddings. Sonam Kapoor had been living in London all this while with her husband, Anand Ahuja. But she came back some days back. Fans saw a rather emotional reunion of father-daughter at the airport. Rhea Kapoor is a producer and also works as a stylist. She is the brain behind many of Sonam Kapoor's iconic looks.

Sonam Kapoor is also very close to Karan. He is a filmmaker. It seems Karan has directed more than 500 commercials so far. He is soon going to make a project for Netflix. On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor has finished work on Blind, a film produced by Sujoy Ghosh.