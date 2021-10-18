Rhea Kapoor refuses to celebrate Karwa Chauth, hits backs at trolls who call her 'silly'

's daughter and 's sister , who recently tied the knot with bestfriend and boyfriend, Karan Boolani, shared a hard-hitting note, where the producer revealed that she and her hubby doesn't believe in Karwa Chauth, which is on October 24 this year. Rhea penned a note on that, which reads, "Hi. Happy Sunday. Respectfully please don't reach out to me for karva chauth gifting or collabs. It's not something Karan or I believe in. We respect other couples who partake and can even enjoy the festivities while they do. It's just not for me. Or us. So the last thing I want to do is promote something I don't believe in and don't really agree with the spirit it comes from.” Also Read - Bollywood stars who stay away from filmy parties and the shocking reasons behind it

She hits back to trolls and users who suggested her to keep Karwa Chauth since it will be her first after marriage and called her 'silly' for not doing that as she added, "For now I feel like if we take care of ourselves and each other we should be good. I only write this because it seems random strangers feel the need to aggressively convince me that I'm being 'silly', 'have to do it', 'it's my first'. No, thank you. let's move on? If you read this thank you for giving a sh*t. I hope you enjoy your Sunday."

The couple, who tied the knot in August, shattered several stereotypes by avoiding big fat wedding and pre-wedding festivities like sangeet, mehendi and other rituals. The duo skipped the 'band baaja baaraat' format and opted for a simple wedding ceremony. Before tying the knot, the duo dated for 12 years.