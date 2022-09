Fukrey actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been in a relationship for the past many years and they have spoken about it openly without being shy. The actors have been planning to get married since 2020, but the pandemic was playing the spoilsport. Now, there have been reports that the couple will be tying the soon, and finally, Richa recently took to Twitter to make it official. The actress posted a gif with ‘New Life Loading’ written on it, and along with it tweeted, “Can't wait for October...” Also Read - Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha wedding: Couple plans an extravagant reception at Delhi's 110-year old iconic venue [EXCLUSIVE]

Richa Chadha and ’s wedding has been in the entertainment news for the past few days. According to reports, the wedding celebrations and functions will take place in Delhi and Mumbai. It is said that a special party is planned in Delhi post the wedding in mid-October which will take place at the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club. Also Read - Richa Chadha reacts to tweet that tagged Pakistani singer Ali Zafar instead of Ali Fazal about her wedding date reveal

There were reports the wedding might take place by the end of this month. But, with her tweet, Richa clears that the marriage will take place next month. Also Read - Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha wedding: Fukrey couple's marriage ceremony to begin and end on THESE DATES – reception, venues and other deets inside

Advertisement

Reportedly, there will be five functions, and Richa has roped in five different designers to design for her including an international label. We are sure the actress will look stunning in the bridal avatar.

On the work front, Richa is currently busy with Heeramandi, and Ali is shooting for Mirzapur 3. However, reportedly, the couple will wrap up their shoot schedules by end of this month, so they can later concentrate on the preparations for their big day.

The guest list is not yet out, but both Richa and Ali have worked with many big names in the film industry, so of course, everyone is expecting that many Bollywood celebs might be attending the wedding. For now, we are sure that fans of Ali and Richa can’t wait to see them as bride and groom.