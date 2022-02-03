Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal won't take the Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif route; will announce wedding in grand style [EXCLUSIVE]

and Richa Chadha are one of the most loved couple in tinsel town. And their fans are eagerly waiting for them to get hitched. And the latest reports suggest that the couple will be getting married in March 2022 while they finish the shooting of Fukrey 3. The couple fell in love while shooting for Fukrey in 2012 and ever since then their relationship has only become stronger. Ali and Richa had decided to get hitched in 2020 but due to pandemic their marriage only got postponed. And even now they won't be getting hitched. The rumours around their March wedding is UNTRUE. A well-placed source close to Bollywoodlife revealed, " Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are madly in love with each other and they will never do a hush-hush wedding. The couple will announce their grand wedding and will involve their loved ones and fans on their D day. They won't go and way", added the source jokingly. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi open up on The Great Indian Murder, their roles and the challenges they faced; Watch

While talking about the wedding getting postponed, in interaction with BT, Richa said, " Yes, it is unlikely that we will get married this year because the pandemic is far from over. We would not like to endanger anyone due to our celebration. It is only wise to wait for the vaccine." She further added, " This was inevitable. There's nothing we could do to control this, so we took a sensible decision. In the second week of March itself, we had decided that we won't get married in these conditions. People traveling would face a health risk and safety is most important right now". While Ali too was disheartened with the wedding getting delayed, " Of course, it is a bit disheartening because we were all geared up, and preparations were on in full swing, but it is fine. The idea is to celebrate our special day with people close to us - our friends and family. Once things settle down and when the time is right, hopefully, we will come back and the new world will celebrate with us. I don't know what kind of wedding celebration it will be now, given the new norms, but let's see".