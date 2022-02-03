Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal won't take the Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif route; will announce wedding in grand style [EXCLUSIVE]

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the most loved couple in tinsel town. And their fans are eagerly waiting for them to get hitched. And the latest reports suggest that the couple will be getting married in March 2022 while they finish the shooting of Fukrey 3.