After being delayed for around two years, finally, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to get married next month. There have been multiple reports about the wedding like the festivities will take place in Delhi and Mumbai, and even a grand reception will be planned. A couple of days ago, the quirky wedding invite of the actors had also gone viral. Well, it looks like Richa and Ali’s wedding won’t be less than the grand wedding that we get to see in movies. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kareena Kapoor Khan birthday party, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha wedding invitation and more

One thing that has been quite common in the celebrity wedding is the ‘no-phone policy’. Reportedly, many celebs including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a ‘no-phone policy’ for their wedding. This is basically done so that the guests don’t leak pictures and videos from the marriage. Also Read - Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha wedding invitation: Here's why the Fukrey couple wanted their shaadi ka card to be quirky and truly out of the box [Exclusive]

However, Richa and Ali are not taking that route. BollywoodLife has come to know that the actors have decided to not have the ‘no-phone policy’ at their wedding functions. The reason behind this is that they want the mood of the functions to be fun and want their guests to be at maximum ease. Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to get married soon; fans now await the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and more celebrity couples

Advertisement

But, their invite reads, “Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real-time.” Richa and Ali feel that the guests can be at more ease if there are no restrictions on them. They want people to have their phones and still have a good time.

There were reports that the wedding will take place by the end of this year. But, a few days ago, Richa took to social media to announce that the wedding will happen next month.

Talking about their projects, Ali and Richa both will be seen together in Fukrey 3. Ali also has Mirzapur 3 lined up, and Richa will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi which will stream on Netflix.