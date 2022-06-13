Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding to happen soon? Actress makes BIG revelation

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding has been in the news for the past couple of years. The actors were supposed to tie the knot in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the wedding was delayed. Later, when they planned to get married in 2021, the second wave of Covid-19 happened. But it looks like the couple has decided that they will get married this year. Recently, in an interview Richa opened up about their impending wedding, and when it will take place. Also Read - Siddhanth Kapoor drug controversy: Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha reacts; says case being ‘Selectively highlighted'

Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha wedding happening this year

While talking to ETimes about the wedding, Richa said, "This year. We are trying to fix the dates. Iss saal toh karni padegi (We will have to get hitched this year) (laughs)."

Earlier this year, while talking to BollywoodLife about the wedding, had said, "I think yeh media aur hamari shaadi ho rahi hai. Right now, I don't want to comment on it. We don't want to come out as people who are dragging it. In good time, we will announce; we will do everything, figure out our ways and we are happy the way everything is going right now."

Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's love story

Richa and Ali have been in a relationship for the past few years. The couple met on the sets of Fukrey and fell in love with each other. The two will next be seen together on the big screen in Fukrey 3. While talking about the third instalment of the franchise, Richa told ETimes that they have almost completed the shooting of the film. Fukrey and Fukrey 2 were hit at the box office, and now, moviegoers are eagerly waiting for Fukrey 3.

Richa Chadha's upcoming projects

Revealing about her upcoming projects, Richa stated that she may be doing something with , and she also has The Great Indian Murder Season 2 lined up. The actress also revealed that she will be seen in an international film.