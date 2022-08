After dating for nearly 10 years, Richa Chadha and are all ready to tie the knot this year. After months of speculations, the Fukrey actress has finally confirmed her marriage which got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Post wedding, the couple will host a grand reception for nearly 400 guests in Mumbai. Also Read - Fukrey stars Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to get married in September? This is what we know of the Big Fat Wedding

"I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We're very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible. (We) don't want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we've both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I'm saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year," Richa told News18.

According to India Today, Richa and Ali will get married in September 2022. Their wedding festivities will take place in Mumbai and Delhi with family members and close friends in attendance followed by a sangeet and mehendi ceremony. The wedding is expected to take place in Delhi since most of their family members stay there. The Mumbai wedding will take place in the first week of October.

The couple will then host a grand reception for their industry friends in Mumbai with nearly 350-400 guests in attendance. The save-the-date invites have also been sent out to the guests to mark their presence at their upcoming wedding.

Earlier, Ali had talked about the reason behind the delay on his wedding with Richa. "The moment everything opened up we ran to our work and finished all our prior commitments. In January and February 2022, we will do a nice celebration with friends and family. There will definitely be celebrations. I don’t know the magnitude of it given the Covid-19 protocols and rules. But there definitely will be celebrations," he told the daily.