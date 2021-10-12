The versatile and unconventional actress of Bollywood, Richa Chadha is one of the most outspoken celebs on social media, who knows how to give a befitting reply to trolls. Recently, a user on Twitter asked the actress that when she is getting divorced as he feels that her marriage will not last long just like . The actress slammed him and give an epic reply like a boss. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Not Aamir Khan but THIS other Khan was the first choice for Dangal? like 1

तुम्हारा तलाक कब हो रहा है

बताओ

क्योकी तुम्हारी शादी आमिर खान की तरह ज्यादा दिन टिकने वाली नही है — Sarvesh Pandey (@Sarvesh95558524) October 11, 2021

सर्वेश,मेरी छोड़,तुझ भिखारी से स्वेच्छा से शादी नहीं की किसी ने तो बौरा रहा है?दहेज तो लड़की ने मांगा होगा तेरे case में??न शक्ल,न अक्ल और गरीब?मम्मी LPG से चूल्हे पे आ गई होंगी?पायलागू आंटी??ये क्या गू रूपी कुपूत दुनिया में ले आईं?ये बेरोज़गार दया-पात्र बस यहीं चौड़ा हो सकताहै https://t.co/FzbERQ6CYk — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 11, 2021

The troll tweeted in Hindi, "When are you getting divorced? Tell us. Because your marriage is not going to last long, just like Aamir Khan's." To which, Richa replied, "Sarvesh, forget about me, are you losing your mind because no one married you willingly? In your case, it must have been the girl who asked for dowry. Neither do you have looks nor intelligence and you are also poor? Your mother must have switched from LPG to an earthen stove. My regards to you, aunty. What kind of s**t-like devil you have brought into this world? This unemployed, pitiable person can dare to speak only here."

Richa Chadha is currently living-in with boyfriend and actor . The duo will soon tie the knot as the couple earlier planned to get married in April 2020 but the pandemic crisis affected their decision. The duo shared screen space in Fukrey franchise but were not opposite each other.