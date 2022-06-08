Richa Chadha highlights Sidhu Moose Wala's lack of security; raises questions over heavy protection for Lawrence Bishnoi

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29. Reportedly, there were 10 bullets fired on his car and he was declared dead after he was rushed to the hospital. Lawrence Bishnoi has reportedly taken the responsibility for the singer's death. Bishnoi had threatened to kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur in 2018. However, this time the superstar received a death threat, and Lawrence Bishnoi refused his involvement in it. Also Read - Akshay Kumar gets brutally trolled for saying it took 18 years of research to make Samrat Prithviraj; netizens roast him highlighting goof-ups

After Sidhu Moose Wala's death, his family is fighting for justice. The late singer was just 28 and his death has left the nation shell shocked. Everyone is standing in support of the late singer.

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha came in support of the justice of the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala and questioned his security

She highlighted how he had only 2 security guards while Lawrence Bishnoi has got 10 and questions about the discrimination that happened with the late singer. She tweeted, "Moosewale nu 2 guard te Lawrence Bishnoi nu 10 di remand, naale bodyguards te Dilli pulis di sab ton vadiya dangerous bullet proof gaddi." The actress in the tweet added a heartbreaking emoji and also wrote #JusticeforSidhuMooseWala.

Moosewale nu 2 guard te Lawrence Bishnoi nu 10 di remand, naale bodyguards te Dilli pulis di sab ton vadiya dangerous bullet proof gaddi...? #JusticeForSidhuMoosaWala — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 7, 2022

Richa too expressed grief over the death of the singer- the day he was killed. She had tweeted, "Numb, shocked at the murder of #SiddhuMoosewala too sad. No words will be enough. Thinking of his mother… worst kind of pain in the world to lose a child. Jatt da muqabla dass mainu kitthe hai? 28! (Is there any match for a Jatt)."

Richa Chadha takes a dig at Nupur Sharma's apology over her Prophet Mohammad statement

#ThinkingAloud Withdrawal of statement is nut apolozee. Is it even apolozee if extract under pressur ? Why Mausi n samausi is repeat n defend rubbish + gaslight alwayz. Tho itihaas is sakshi that,

Jab jab jaan bachani thi, maafi hi kaam aani thi ! Respct ur heroz ok?#SorryBabu pic.twitter.com/eArEPy8CQQ — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 6, 2022

#ThinkingAloud

Withdrawal of statement is nut apologise. Is it even apologize if extract under pressure? Why Mausi n samausi is repeated n defend rubbish + gaslight always. Tho itihaas is sakshi that, Jab jab jaan bachani thi, maafi hi kaam aani thi ! Is respect ur hero ok?

#SorryBabu."

Richa Chadha, who is one of the outspoken actresses, even reacted to Nupur Sharma's opinion on Prophet Muhammad. Later she withdrew her statement and even apologised for the same. Richa took a dig at her apology and tweeted,