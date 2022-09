The day of which Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, both, along with their families and friends had been waiting for is inching closer. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are getting married in October this year. They had been waiting for their big day since before the pandemic. But the pandemic halted their plans. And now, the duo are on their toes trying to wrap up everything before they kickstart their wedding preparations. And in the middle of all the exciting reports of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reports, the actress has reacted to a tweet that tagged Pakistani singer Ali Zafar instead of Ali Fazal. Also Read - Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha wedding: Fukrey couple's marriage ceremony to begin and end on THESE DATES – reception, venues and other deets inside

Richa reacts to tweet that tagged Ali Zafar

Ali Zafar is a popular Pakistani singer and actor. He has worked in a couple of Bollywood films as well. Recently, Ali grabbed the limelight again when his decade-old song Jhoom went viral. And recently as Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding date was being reported, Ali Zafar was tagged in the Mirzapur actor's place. Richa reacted to the same sharing that Zafar is a Pakistani singer/actor and that he is also married. It's quite a goof-up and has sent netizens into a tizzy. Check out Richa's tweet and netizens' reaction to the same below: Also Read - Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding: Royal pre-wedding celebration near Delhi, reception with 400 guests and more

Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Date, venue and more; all you need to know about the Fukrey couple's BIG Day

Advertisement

????? — bhavesh trivedi (@bhaveshtrivedi7) September 12, 2022

??? — Wahid Bhat (@wahidbhat32) September 12, 2022

Guddu bhaiyya is gonna be livid ? — sahil (@sahil_009_99) September 12, 2022

Surely u should check him by testing his catching skills ?? — Querty 27 (@27Querty) September 12, 2022

Kudos to your knowledge on Pakistani’s ? — Anant (@Anantakrishn) September 12, 2022

He tagged wrong account — arslan (@BeingArslann) September 12, 2022

Iss se acha GUDDU bahiya hi likh deta prashant to log fir bhi samajh jaate ??? — Manvir Singh ਮਨਵੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Manvir1987) September 12, 2022

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wedding deets

Talking about the D-Day of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, the duo's wedding festivities will begin on September 30. The Mehendi and Sangeet will happen on 1st October. They'll throw a pre-wedding bash for everyone in Delhi on 2nd October after which the duo will return to Mumbai. On 6th October Richa and Ali will tie the knot and on 7th October the two love birds will host their Bollywood friends with a grand reception.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating since starring in Fukrey together.