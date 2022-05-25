's Dhaakad, which has been made with a budget of nearly Rs 100 crore, is struggling to even cross Rs 2 crore mark at the box office. The audience has straight away rejected the film. Many single screens and multiplexes have removed Dhaakad and replaced it with and starrer 2. While many people are celebrating the Dhaakad failure, Richa Chadha has taken a sly dig at Kangana for a 'very systematically created narrative' against the Hindi film industry and saying that Bollywood people are murderous. Also Read - Karan Johar announces an action film; from Hrithik Roshan to Kangana Ranaut, netizens wish to see these actors in it

Lock Upp contestant Tehseen Poonawalla recently took to Twitter to call out people celebrating after Kangana failed to get audience into theatres with her latest action flick Dhaakad. "The trolling of #KanganaRanaut for her movie #Dhaakad is extremely unfair! We may agree or disagree with #KanganaRanaut but cannot take away from the fact she is one of the best actors in cinema today and a risk taker. More power to you #KanganaRanaut." He emphasised that it is not justified to celebrate the failure of the movie, "The celebration of a movie flopping is not good."

Replying to Tehseen's tweet, Richa said that people are expressing their views. She opined that as much as aliging with power has its certain benefits for any individual, the reverse also holds true. "Aligning with power is easy and has obvious rewards like tax exemptions, awards, special status, security-even literally the Legislature promoting a film! So do you not know that the reverse also holds true Tehseen? Ppl are expressing dissent in whatever way they can. So chill," she said.

Later, Tehseen replied to Richa's views saying, "I am extremely chilled. I haven't seen her movie despite #KanganaRanaut being kind enough to invite me. I would stand up for the movie business." To which, Richa expressed, "Very systematically, a narrative was built that the film industry in Mumbai is the den of all vice. People here are murderous etc. Many people participated in this narrative building. Now some others celebrating other ppl's downfalls is an unfortunate consequence of that."

In another tweet, Richa agreed that it is morally wrong to celebrate someone's failure but she also agreed that it happens to everyone. "Yes. It's morally wrong and also because thousands of people work on a film. But also, it happens. And to everyone," read her tweet.

For the uninitiated, Dhaakad is Kangana's 9th flop in a row.