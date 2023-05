Richa Chadha has always spoken her mind and never been the one to shy away from it. Knownfor being part of cinema that truly creates impact, Richa has had the fortune of havingtwo films in her career be officially selected for the worlds biggest film festival, Cannesand one even winning two awards at the prestigious platform. However, in the last fewyears the focus on fashion at the festival in the age of social media has increasedespecially when it comes to Indian cinema and personalities at the festival. Also Read - Heeramandi first look: Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala and more turn Queens in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix web series

Fashion should be focal point of a film festival

Twitter and social media has been ablaze with multiple opinions on whether fashion shouldbe the focal point of a film festival. Richa took to her social media and said, "There's alot of chatter on social media about Cannes, Fashion, film etc. Just wanna say, don't shiton anyone please. People are excited to be here, I notice the ones that are thankingbrands/designers/ alcohol labels that are bringing their influencers here. It's a gearvenue for marketing no? Let them be. You will notice most people say they're at the redcarpet but won't specify the film.

Well, they're not here with a film or for a film. Having said that, should you be so lucky to get to work on a film that ends up at Cannes… It'sthe best feeling in the world. It's after all a FILM FESTIVAL, no matter what anyone says. And as an artist, there's no greater joy and contentment than a 7 min long standing ovation (Richa said in reference to Masaan getting this honour)."