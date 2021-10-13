The unconventional actress of Bollywood, Richa Chadha has uninstalled Twitter app from her phone after facing toxicity on the micro-blogging site. The last tweet of actor reads, "Deleting this app off of my phone. Takes too much, is toxic. Bye." Richa took this action after a troll commented on her relationship with unnecessarily as he wrote, "When are you getting divorced? Tell us. Because your marriage is not going to last long, just like 's." To which, Richa replied, "Sarvesh, forget about me, are you losing your mind because no one married you willingly? In your case, it must have been the girl who asked for dowry. Neither do you have looks nor intelligence and you are also poor? Your mother must have switched from LPG to an earthen stove. My regards to you, aunty. What kind of s**t-like devil you have brought into this world? This unemployed, pitiable person can dare to speak only here." Also Read - Akshay Kumar BEATS Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir to become the Most Popular Bollywood Actor on social media

Richa Chadha is currently living-in with boyfriend and actor Ali Fazal. The duo will soon tie the knot as the couple earlier planned to get married in April 2020 but the pandemic crisis affected their decision.

Talking about her marriage plans, Richa Chadha earlier told BollywoodLife, "It's a situation of responsibility. It'll be our family members there (at their wedding), all our people only, so we have to be responsible...we definitely don't want to be having a super-spreader event (keeping the pandemic situation in mind) in our own marriage. We want people to enjoy, if we do something, then people should be able to hug you...meet...so that's why we've just held out on doing something bug. Hopefully (pauses a bit)...end of this year...hopefully, if things are better, if there's less casualties during the third wave."