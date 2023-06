Ridhi Dogra hit a successful streak in her career after her stint in two critically-acclaimed web series, namely the Asur franchise and the recently released Badtameez Dil. And if that’s not all, the 38-year-old has also bagged the opportunity to star in two big-budget films with two of the biggest Bollywood superstars. One is Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated action entertainer Jawan and the other is Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Admitting that Jawan and Tiger 3 are not the type of projects or genres she is usually accustomed to, Ridhi revealed that she accepted the films to “learn” and “challenge” herself. Also Read - Asur 2 on JioCinema hailed most popular Indian show on IMDb worldwide

Ridhi Dogra shares her reason for being a part of Jawan and Tiger 3

In an interview with Midday, Ridhi Dogra shared that her friends from the film industry have questioned her decision of being part of action-oriented films, which were not her type. But, Ridhi clarified that she was doing such films, "not to take over" them. Citing her reason for the same, the actress revealed, "I was doing it to learn, to challenge myself, to put myself in an uncomfortable spot."

Rishi Dogra reveals why she accepted the role in Tiger 3

Elaborating on her reason for accepting Tiger 3, Ridhi Dogra shared that she had a special spot for the film’s director Maneesh Sharma. Loving his directorial expertise in Band Baaja Baarat, when Maneesh approached her for the role in Tiger 3, Ridhi accepted the offer without a thought, “only for him.”

Ridhi Dogra wishes Shah Rukh Khan to romance her on-screen

While Ridhi Dogra confessed that he signed for Jawan because of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, the Asur actress added that her “dream-come-true” moment would be working “opposite” Shah Rukh Khan as his leading lady. “I would like to have him romance me. I would like to be his heroine. That's the dream. That does not mean I will not take challenging opportunities," she said.

Ridi Dogra speaks on working in Jawan sets

Speaking about her experience of shooting for Jawan, Ridhi Dogra said that she learned how big-budget movies were made. Wanting to be a “holistic artist” the actress wished not to get trapped in a bubble. “I don't want to be like ‘I am the superstar here and I want superstardom’. No. I don't want to carry the weight of who I am because, really, who am I?" she asked.

Jawan and Tiger 3 release date

Jawan, scheduled to hit the big screens on September 7, also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Tiger 3, is ready to arrive at the theatres on November 10. Katrina Kaif has been roped in as the female lead.