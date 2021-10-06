Ridhimaa Gupta Stair of Wisdom to floor of Stardom

Many artists have tried to climb the stairs of stardom, many have failed, many have succeeded, but not many have had such a close encounter with the surrealness of the dome. Most try to enter the industry with different facets of the cube but going all the way into the business without talent is impossible. Not that this has ever stopped the achievers in any way. One such personality is Ridhimaa Gupta.

Ridhima loves being a fitness freak. She constantly tries to keep her mind cool with her light-hearted persona and is respected and looked up chiefly by the majority. Huge appreciation to Instagram Ridhima’s supporters is always rationalized on to her next accomplishment. Ridhima is also an influencer and has repetitively been a spur to her devotees. Ridhima is such an enthusiastic one and it can be generously perceived over her activities. Not only in fitness department but coming to being close to the nature she was recently seen planting a tree and also in a campaign that was focusing on making the world greener. This activity inspired many of the students that look up to her to join the movement as well.

Recently being featured in a bold photoshoot in Maldives and also seen highlighting as a charm in albums like “Rang Rasiya” and “Munde Muk Gaye” which was wide appreciated on Youtube. Donning her looks alongside Teenu Arora, Ridhimaa has her sharp features with those pink, yellow and black one piece and those dance moves were on fire.