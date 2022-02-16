RIP Bappi Lahiri: Late singer's obsession with gold, price and weight of the jewellery he owned

This morning we woke up with the sad news that veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69. While talking to PTI, about his demise, Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare hospital, said, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.” Also Read - Bappi Lahiri, veteran singer-composer passes away at 69

Bappi Da had composed and sing many famous songs like I am A Disco Dancer, Naino Mein Sapna, Bhankas, Ooh Lala, and a lot more. Apart from his songs he was famously known for his appearance. The late singer-composer used to always wear a lot of gold chains, rings, and bracelets.

He had spoken about his obsession with gold in multiple interviews. During his appearance on Indian Idol 12, Bappi Da had said, "When my first film Zakhmee was a success, my mother gave it to me and since then gold has been very lucky for me as every song was a hit after this. I was also really fascinated with the way has his own identity and I too decided to have my own, and here I am today."

Well, everyone has been keen to know how much gold Bappi Lahiri used to wear. According to the election affidavit given in 2014, the veteran singer had 754 grams of gold and 4.62 kg of silver. It’s been eight years, so he might have bought more gold in the past few years. It is also said that his wife has more gold than him. His wife Chitrani has 967 grams of gold and 8.9 kg of silver. The late singer also had diamonds worth more than 4 lakh rupees.

Bappi Da was famously known as the Disco King of Bollywood as he had composed many disco songs. Bollywood has truly lost a gem today.