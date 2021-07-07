RIP Dilip Kumar: Anil Kapoor REVEALS the legendary actor was the first choice for THIS character in Virasat

From morning we saw several stars pouring in heartfelt tribute for the late actor , who passed away today at 7 15 am. Veteran actor , who shared screen space with the late legend in films like , Karma and Shakti, penned an emotional tribute to the Qila actor as wrote, "Our world is a little less bright today because one of our biggest stars has left us for the heavens. Dilip Sahab was very close to my father and I had tremendous honour of sharing screen-space with him in three of my most memorable films... He was and will always be the finest and greatest actor of our industry for me... he has inspired generations of artists. Rest in peace, Dilip Sahab. You remain in our minds and hearts forever." Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, CM Uddhav Thackeray and others reach the late actor's residence to offer condolences to a grieving Saira Banu – view pics

Remember the legend, Anil Kapoor recently revealed that he was the first choice for the character of Raja Thakur in Virasat but he passed the film. He told PinkVilla, "I always wanted him for Virasat. He was our first choice, but he passed the film. Otherwise it would have been four films with him." Sharing childhood memories with Dilip Kumar, Anil Kapoor added, "My memories of him are from childhood because he was a very dear friend of my father (Surinder Kapoor), and both of them really had a lot of love and respect for each other. My father was closely associated to Mughal-E-Azam. So as a child while sitting with my dad, he would tell us stories about the film, Dilip saab - the actor he was, the person he was, and the human being he was. My dad started out as an assistant director, but Dilip saab would treat my father with absolutely equal respect, as he would treat any of the biggest producers or directors."