RIP Dilip Kumar: Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi pays a heartfelt tribute to the late legend; extends condolence to Saira Banu 'sahiba'

The legendary actor of Bollywood, bid us goodbye today as he breathed his last at 7 15 am at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. While we saw several celebs paying tribute to the thespian on social media, former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor as he tweeted, "Indeed to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return. A huge loss for Yousuf Khan sahib's fans from KPK to Mumbai and across the globe. He lives on in our hearts. Deepest condolences to Saira Banu sahiba. #DilipKumar." Apart from Shahid Afridi, crickers like Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Akhtar, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and others paid tribute to the late legendary actor. Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, CM Uddhav Thackeray and others reach the late actor's residence to offer condolences to a grieving Saira Banu – view pics

Indeed to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return.

A huge loss for Yousuf Khan sahib's fans from KPK to Mumbai and across the globe. He lives on in our hearts. Deepest condolences to Saira Banu sahiba. #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/T51NelBl6O — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 7, 2021

- RIP Dilip Kumar (1922-2021) Condolences to the family of the legendary actor... pic.twitter.com/lCHzR52M97 — Shoaib Malik ?? (@realshoaibmalik) July 7, 2021

The quintessential tragedy king. The first actor of the subcontinent. @TheDilipKumar sahab, aap jasa na koi tha, na he hoga.

The last picture is from his visit to his birthplace Peshawar on top of Qila Bala Hisaar.

Inna lillahi wa inna elaihi rajaoon. #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/nEeJINDKN0 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 7, 2021

Heartfelt condolences to #DilipKumar’s family.The gr8 man said,

Taqdeerein badal jaati hain,zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki taarikh badal jaati hai,shahenshah badal jaate hain,magar iss badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai,woh insaan nahi badalta pic.twitter.com/hpKg3iSHlm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2021

Rest in Peace Dilip Kumar ji!

There will never be another like you. Your contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled and you’ll be missed dearly. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu ji & the family. ?? pic.twitter.com/9yw80eTegZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 7, 2021

“Mr. Yusuf Khan (Dilipkumar) was admitted on June 29th with some breathing difficulty. He was suffering from fluid in his lungs and infection and an advanced disease condition. He passed away at 7.15 am on the 7th of July at PD Hinduja Hospital Khar,” said a hospital spokesperson. Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan gets emotional; reveals 'my dream of meeting the legend has remained unfulfilled'