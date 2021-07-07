RIP Dilip Kumar: From selling sandwiches in Pune to becoming a Bollywood legend – Lesser known facts about the thespian

has been one of the most celebrated and loved actors in the history of Indian cinema. Fondly called the 'Tragedy King', the veteran passed away on Wednesday (July 7) in Mumbai. He had been admitted in the non-COVID ward of the Hinduja Hospital just a few days earlier, after complaining of breathlessness. However, he was recovering well and there were also reports that he might get a discharge soon. The news of his demise therefore came as a rude shock to his fans and the film fraternity. Dilip Kumar's death has marked the end of an era. As we mourn the thespian's demise, here's taking a look at some of the lesser known facts about Dilip Kumar. Also Read - Dilip Kumar used to cry and be worried like a parent during Sanjay Dutt’s troubled times – watch throwback video

1) Dilip Kumar was born in Pakistan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar (now in Pakistan) as Muhammad Yusuf Khan.

2) He reportedly left his home in Mumbai in the 1940s following an argument with his father. To survive, he moved to Pune and set up a sandwich stall at the army club.

3) He saved up about Rs 5000 (a huge amount in those days) and returned to his home in Mumbai. He joined Bombay Talkies where the owner and actress Devika Rani asked him to change his name from Yusuf. He was given two options - Dilip Kumar and Vasudev. And that marked the beginning of the legend that came to be known and loved as Dilip Kumar.

4) It was the veteran Ashok Kumar who groomed and influenced Dilip to find his own natural and unique style of acting.

5. Dilip Kumar has played many tragic roles in his career spanning 6 decades and therefore came to be known as the 'Tragedy King'. Regularly playing characters who die in the film led to depression.

6) Before falling in love and marrying in 1966, Dilip had refused to share screen with her since he thought she would look younger to him. They shared an age gap of 20 years.

7) Saira was not his only wife. He had married a lady named Asma Rehman in 1981. They had met during a cricket match as per reports. But the marriage lasted only for two years.

8) He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award and honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994. He was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award and with Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the highest civilian honour by the Government of Pakistan in 1998.

9) Dilip Kumar didn't have a child of his own and he had no regrets about the same. In an interview, he had said, "It would have been great if we had our own kids. But we have no regrets. We are both submissive to the will of God. As for incompleteness, I must tell you that neither Saira nor I can complain of a lack of contentment. It is enough for us that we have our families to share our happiness and our small dismays with."

10) Dilip Kumar was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease where he woke up one morning, failing to recognize his wife of 4 decades. This was only the start of various other health issues to follow. Saira Banu stood by him like a rock throughout the most difficult times, setting an example of an eternal love story.