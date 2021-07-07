RIP Dilip Kumar: From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra – Saira Banu reveals which celebs were in constant touch with the late legend

Bollywood legend, , who was known as the 'Tragedy King' among the fans, passed away today at the age of 98. He breathed his last at 7 30 am in Mumbai's Hinduja hospital, where he was admitted last Wednesday after complaining of breathlessness. Post the demise of the versatile thespian, we saw almost all the celebs from the fraternity paying tribute to him on social media. Dilip Kumar's wife , who was constantly by his side at the hospital while he underwent treatment, revealed that stars like , , , , , and were in touch with the late actor. But due to lockdown from March, they were not able to meet Dilip Kumar. Also Read - From Aamir Khan - Kiran Rao to Hrithik Roshan - Sussanne Khan: Bollywood's Top 5 'ideal' couples who SHOCKED all with their divorces

T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. ???

Deeply saddened .. ? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

T 3958 -" ????? An epic era has drawn curtains... Never to happen again.. ?????" ~ s — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.

Deepest condolences to Sairaji??#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf — (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021

In his illustrious career, Dilip Kumar delivered several landmark films like Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam, Andaz, , Ganga Jamuna and others. The actor later shifted to character roles in films like Kranti, Shakti, Karma and Saudagar. 1998's Qila was his last film, which also featured , , , and in pivotal roles. Also Read - What if Rakhi Sawant woke up as Salman Khan or Aamir Khan? Watch exclusive video to know what she has to say

The last rites of Dilip Kumar will be held at the Juhu Cemetery today at 5:00 PM. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Two days after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce news, Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik drops a cryptic post; Sonam Kapoor is glad she didn’t marry someone from Bollywood

RIP Legend.