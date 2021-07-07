RIP Dilip Kumar: From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra – Saira Banu reveals which celebs were in constant touch with the late legend

Bollywood legend, Dilip Kumar, who was known as the 'Tragedy King' among the fans, passed away today at the age of 98. He breathed his last at 7 30 am in Mumbai's Hinduja hospital, where he was admitted last Wednesday after complaining of breathlessness. Post the demise of the versatile thespian, we saw almost all the celebs from the fraternity paying tribute to him on social media. Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu, who was constantly by his side at the hospital while he underwent treatment, revealed that stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra and Salim Khan were in touch with the late actor. But due to lockdown from March, they were not able to meet Dilip Kumar. Also Read - From Aamir Khan - Kiran Rao to Hrithik Roshan - Sussanne Khan: Bollywood's Top 5 'ideal' couples who SHOCKED all with their divorces
In his illustrious career, Dilip Kumar delivered several landmark films like Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam, Andaz, Madhumati, Ganga Jamuna and others. The actor later shifted to character roles in films like Kranti, Shakti, Karma and Saudagar. 1998's Qila was his last film, which also featured Rekha, Mukul Dev, Mamta Kulkarni, Smita Jaykar and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles. Also Read - What if Rakhi Sawant woke up as Salman Khan or Aamir Khan? Watch exclusive video to know what she has to say
The last rites of Dilip Kumar will be held at the Juhu Cemetery today at 5:00 PM. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Two days after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce news, Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik drops a cryptic post; Sonam Kapoor is glad she didn’t marry someone from Bollywood
RIP Legend.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.