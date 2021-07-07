RIP Dilip Kumar: When Saira Banu REACTED to the late legend's equation with Madhubala, Vyjayanthimala and Kamini Kaushal

It's an end of an era with the legendary actor of Bollywood, bidding us good bye at the age of 98. While the thespian garnered numerous accolades and love from audience for his impeccable performances, he also garnered headlines for his equation with costars like Madhubala, and Kamini Kaushal. Though this never affected Dilip Kumar's wife . Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: From Kamini Kaushal to Madhubala – meet the leading ladies whose pairing with the legendary actor set hearts aflutter

With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Talking to E Times, Saira Banu had said, "I never minded stories of the beautiful women associated with Dilip saab. I had placed my entire trust in him. My marriage was a dream come true for me. I had pasted his pictures in my room even before we got married. The only other person who made it to those walls was Rock Hudson. And let me tell you, I always, in fact, every day pray for Madhubala's soul to rest in peace; she was so young when she passed away and I feel terrible about it. And let me also tell you that Dilip saab and Vyjayanthimala had a fallout and were not so cordial to each other at some point; I met her at a function and I was instrumental in patching them up- and till date, Vyjayanthimala and I are in touch. We two became so close to each other after that and she treats me like her younger sister; I call her 'Akka'. I am a great admirer of her work."

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar worked together in films like Duniya, Bairaag, Gopi, Jwaar Bhata and others.

