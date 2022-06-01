Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passed away yesterday at the age of 53 after performing at a concert in Kolkata. Tributes have not stopped pouring since people got to know about this saddening loss. The last time fans were so heartbroken was perhaps when passed away in 2020. KK’s songs were a crucial part of those who grew up in the 90s and 2000s. Many are feeling his demise as a personal loss because his songs were like a comforting hug on a stormy night. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj, Vikram, Major FIRST movie reviews out: Find out which passed and failed

Twitter user Pulkit Kochar out into words brilliantly when he wrote, "KK's demise feels like a personal loss. Maybe because when you listen to someone's songs enough, they become a part of your life. Those songs become your friends. RIP. - Forever a fan."

He had songs for almost all emotions and here's a list of a few of them:

Life – Pal

Friendship – Yaaron

Dating – In Dino

Love – Tu Hai Aasman Mein

Breakup – Tadap Tadap

Death – Alvida

While this one was about the time when we are no longer alive, it was about cherishing life. ‘Chal, soche kya, chhoti si hai zindagi.’ Lyrics that are forever inspiring.KK’s Yaaron was the song that was a part of all college and school farewells and reunions. One can’t just listen to this one without thinking about their close buddies.This one from describes all the emotions you feel while dating someone of when you start liking someone.The best song you can dedicate to someone you are in love with.This is perhaps the best Indian breakup song. KK’s range of voice was just too good. The line ‘Jism mujhe deke mitti ka, sheeshe sa dil kyun banaya?’ hits deeply each time you listen to it.Alvida is a song which can be associated to death. “Jinke darmiyan guzri thhi abhi. lal tak yeh meri zindagi, lo un baahon ko, thandhi chhaon ko, hum bhi kar chale alvida,” are just brilliant lyrics.