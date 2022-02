breathed her last at the age of 92. The Lag Jaa Gale singer had tested positive for Coronavirus and was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. After her health deteriorated she was put on ventilator. As the news of her demise hit headlines, manay celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to mourn her death. Stars like , , , , , and others tweeted to express grief on Lata Mangeskar's death. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: From her first break, first rejection, favourite sport, food and more interesting facts about the late legend

An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family? — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2022

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti ?? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Lata Mangeshkarji’s voice will always be India’s voice. Our glorious nightingale of India. Our Bharat Ratna. Om Shanti ???? pic.twitter.com/UIzLfDBSit — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 6, 2022

Obviously, I don’t have words that would do justice for a condolence, however, we all know she lived life to the fullest and is in a better place now! Lots of love and strength to the whole family and may her soul rest in peace! RIP ? @mangeshkarlata didi pic.twitter.com/9M6lxhu6u5 — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) February 6, 2022

Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more.Heartbroken? The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 6, 2022

Heartbreaking ?

End of a golden era .

My heartfelt condolences to her family. Her legacy & voice will remain with us and inspire the coming generations.

My deepest condolences #LataMangeshkar Ji ? pic.twitter.com/0eOOoHHOEp — Hansika (@ihansika) February 6, 2022

She sounded like an angel and now she becomes one.

Rest in peace Lata Didi.

Everlasting Peace.#LataMangeshkar — (@bomanirani) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar was known as The Nightingale Of India. She won many awards and was also the recipient of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. May her soul rest in peace.