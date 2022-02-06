RIP Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls how his father started his day seeking inspiration from Lata ji every morning

passed away today morning. She was 92 and had been hospitalised at the Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Mangeshkar had been admitted due to COVID. It is said that she passed away from post-COVID complications that resulted in multiple organ failure. Condolences and prayers for Lata Mangeshkar and her family have been pouring in from all corners of the country. , Narendra Modi, , , and more have been mourning Lata Mangeshkar's demise. Ace musician AR Rahman has mourned the demise of the legendary singer too. While talking to a TV channel, Rahman recalled how his father was a huge fan of the late singer. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: From her first break, first rejection, favourite sport, food and more interesting facts about the late legend

AR Rahman told a news channel that Lata Mangeshkar has been an everlasting inspiration for him. He added that everyone needs to continue to her legacy. Rahman said that musicians and aspiring musicians should learn from the kind of journey she has had. Mourning her demise, Rahman added that Lata Mangeshkar dedicated her whole life to music. He added, "There can be no other Lata ji."

AR Rahman has been one of the fortunate musicians who had the opportunity with Lata Mangeshkar. He worked with her on many songs O Paalan Hare, Lukka Chupi and more songs. "Lucky that I got to work with her and learn so much from her," he told the news channel. "She will never be forgotten," the Oscar winner said.

AR Rahman revealed that his father was a big fan of Lata Mangeshkar. He shared that his father had a photograph of Lata Mangeshkar in their home. Before heading to the studio every morning, he used to look at the photo for inspiration and blessings and then head out.

