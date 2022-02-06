RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Jubin Nautiyal recalls meeting the singing legend, 'I cannot imagine a world without Lata tai'

passed away today morning. The veteran singer had worked as a songstress in the industry for several decades. Known as the Queen of Melody, the Nightingale of India, there would be no other Lata Mangeshkar born ever. The veteran singer was hospitalised last month after she contracted COVID last month. She was hospitalised at the Breach Candy Hospital. She was 92. Prayers for her soul and condolences to the family, anecdotes of having seen the great singer live has come from all corners of the country. Singer Jubin Nautiyal has opened up on meeting the singing legend. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Kumar Sanu in shock; says, 'I feel like I have lost my mother'

While talking to a news channel, Jubin reacted to the news of Lata Mangeshkar's demise. He said, "Sur nahin raha industry mein." Jubin shared that every musician or singer has learned from the legend. "She was a legend and we have all learnt from her. I cannot imagine a world without Lata Mangeshkar." The singer recalled having met her and was bowled over by her humility. "I have met her once. she's an encyclopedia of music. And she was so humble. Her journey is an inspiration for all the artists in the industry. She will never be forgotten and this is her biggest earning," he told the news channel.

Jubin added that Lata Mangeshkar was very graceful and had a softness in her when he met her.