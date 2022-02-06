's death has left Bollywood numb. The veteran singer who was also known as the Nightangle of India passed away at the age of 92. She had been recuperating at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai after she tested positive for Coronavirus. As per the reports, she passed away due to multiple organ failure. Many celebs are mourning her death. Senior singer spoke to a Television channel and stated that there will be no second Lata Mangeshkar. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Jubin Nautiyal recalls meeting the singing legend, 'I cannot imagine a world without Lata tai'

Udit Narayan was quoted saying, "There cannot be a more grim news than this. Lata ji has been an avatar of goddess Saraswati. There will be no second Lata Mangeshkar. This is a huge and insurmountable loss for music industry, film industry, whole world. The first time I sang with her, I felt like I am singing with Goddess Saraswati herself. I am blessed that I got the chance to sing the most number of songs with Lata ji from my generation." Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Kumar Sanu in shock; says, 'I feel like I have lost my mother'

Earlier, expressed grief and mentioned that he feels like he has lost his mother. He was quoted saying, "Lata ji nahin hain. Aisa lag raha hai ki Maa nahin hai.. (Lata ji is no more. It feels like my mother is not there)." Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92; Veteran singer breathes her last at Breach Candy Hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, and many others took to their respective social media handles to mourn the death of Lata Mangeshkar. Over her prolific career, she sung more than 5000 song in 36 languages. She received many awards including a Bharat Ratna. It is indeed an end of an era. Rest in peace.