RIP Milkha Singh: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood celebs pay tributes to the legendary athlete

The demise of legendary athlete Milkha Singh has left Bollywood shocked and emotional. Apart from fans celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Deol, Taapsee Pannu, Rahul Bose, Raveena Tandon, Farhan Akhtar and others have paid tributes to sprinter and said that his life has inspired many individuals. Here are their tweets... Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Salman Khan ignores Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Hum Dil Chuke Sanam turns 22; The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar for a real rematch
Milkha Singh passed away in a local hospital at 11.30 pm on Friday, said a statement from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, where he was being treated for Covid-related complications. "Legendary Indian Sprinter Shri Milkha Singh ji was admitted in the ICU of Covid Hospital of PGIMER on 3rd June 2021 and was treated for Covid there till 13th June when after putting up a valiant battle with Covid, Milkha Singh Ji tested negative," said Prof Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson, PGIMER, in a media statement after Milkha Singh passed away. Also Read - The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar for a real rematch after the Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi actor shares meme on defeating the Deadman
"However, due to post-Covid complications, he was shifted out of Covid Hospital to medical ICU. But despite best of the efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 p.m. on 18th June 2021, here at PGIMER," the statement said. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan's description of first meeting with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new baby raises our excitement to see his cute face
RIP Legend.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.