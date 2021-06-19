RIP Milkha Singh: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood celebs pay tributes to the legendary athlete

The demise of legendary athlete Milkha Singh has left Bollywood shocked and emotional. Apart from fans celebs like , , , , , , , and others have paid tributes to sprinter and said that his life has inspired many individuals. Here are their tweets... Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Salman Khan ignores Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Hum Dil Chuke Sanam turns 22; The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar for a real rematch

Had the honour of meeting you Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts ! Whenever we need to be inspired, “bhaag milkhe bhaag,” will resound in our ears ! Om Shanti. ?? https://t.co/UZC6chEQg8 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 18, 2021

Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 18, 2021

What a sad day for India, what a sad day for sport. In the long hours I spent with Milkha Sir I was always struck by his fierce determination and his even fiercer generosity. An inspiration, period. Rest in peace, Sir. We mourn deeply. Love to @JeevMilkhaSingh and the family. — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) June 18, 2021

The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2021

Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen!

May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir ?? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2021

And he flew away ? — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 18, 2021

Milkha Singh passed away in a local hospital at 11.30 pm on Friday, said a statement from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, where he was being treated for Covid-related complications. "Legendary Indian Sprinter Shri Milkha Singh ji was admitted in the ICU of Covid Hospital of PGIMER on 3rd June 2021 and was treated for Covid there till 13th June when after putting up a valiant battle with Covid, Milkha Singh Ji tested negative," said Prof Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson, PGIMER, in a media statement after Milkha Singh passed away.

"However, due to post-Covid complications, he was shifted out of Covid Hospital to medical ICU. But despite best of the efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 p.m. on 18th June 2021, here at PGIMER," the statement said.

RIP Legend.